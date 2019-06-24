Man charged in connection with murder of Jordan Davis

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a young father who was shot dead last month in Dublin.

Father-of-one, Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a person on a bicycle while pushing his four-month-old baby in a buggy.

The fatal shooting occurred at a lane beside Our Lady of Immaculate National School in Darndale just before 4pm on May 22 last.

Last week gardaí arrested Wayne Cooney from Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, Dublin and he was detained at Coolock Garda station.

He was brought before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Dublin District Court today charged with the murder of Mr Davis.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt, runners and black tracksuit bottoms, he sat down and remained silent throughout the brief hearing. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Neil Plunkett of Coolock Station.

He told the court Mr Cooney was charged on Saturday at 5.14pm after which he had “no reply”.

The District Court cannot conduct a bail hearing in murder cases.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy told Judge Coolican that “a High Court bail application will be made in this case”.

Judge Coolican granted legal aid to Mr Cooney after a statement of means was handed into court.

She remanded him in custody in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning.