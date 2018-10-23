Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man, 35, charged in connection with murder of Amanda Carroll

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 06:55 AM

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother-of-two in Cabra in Dublin at the weekend.

The body of Amanda Carroll was found at her apartment at Homestead Court on Quarry Road on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon when it is understood Amanda Carroll's 16-year-old son discovered her unresponsive in her bed at their home in Cabra.

A post-mortem exam revealed that the 33-year-old - who also has a five-year-old son - died from strangulation and the investigation was upgraded to murder.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and last night he was charged in connection with the murder of Ms Carroll.

The accused is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Amanda Carroll

Digital Desk


