Man charged in connection with murder at Bray Boxing Club

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 07:04 AM

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Bobby Messett.

He was killed during the summer at Bray Boxing Club.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in June.

50-year-old grandfather of three Bobby Messett died after he was shot in this early morning attack on the 5th of June at Bray Boxing Club.

Two other men – including boxing trainer Pete Taylor – were also injured.

Last night, a 31-year-old man was brought before a special sitting of Bray District Court charged with Bobby Messett’s murder.

Gerard Cervi of no fixed address was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s – who was arrested as part of the same investigation – has been released without charge.

Digital Desk


