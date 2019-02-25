NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with money-laundering operation which saw €360k stolen from Maynooth

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 03:40 PM
By Tom Tuite

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a money-laundering operation during which over €360,000 was stolen from Maynooth University.

Abiodun Adewolowo with an address at Cappahard, Ennis, Co. Clare was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge David McHugh at Dublin District Court today.

He will face a bail hearing tomorrow.

Detective Garda Michael Kilfeather from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement told the court he was objecting to bail on the grounds that Mr Adewolowo was a flight risk.

He told the court that the defendant was arrested in Clondalkin, in Dublin on Sunday and was made no reply when charged.

He faces a single count under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 for having €16,000 in crime proceeds in a bank account in Ennis on August 25, 2015.

Detective Garda Kilfeather said it was alleged there was a series of emailed invoices which resulted in a fraud of €362,000.

READ MORE: Latest: Donald Tusk confirms talks with Theresa May over potential Brexit extension

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the accused is to face trial on indictment, he said.

Defence solicitor Niall Walsh said his client was seeking bail and wished to propose an address where can live.

Judge McHugh told the solicitor to liaise with the Garda and remanded the defendant in custody overnight for a bail hearing.

He is also seeking legal aid however the court has not yet ruled on whether it will be granted.

Two other men are already before the courts in connection with the fraud.

More on this topic

Supreme Court to rule on appeal of Alan Shatter's successful challenge to sections of Guerin Report

Company who lost out on tender seeks legal costs of action against State Exams Commission

Driving ban for Katie Price after drunk in charge of vehicle conviction

Couple who bought apartment in Latvia for €2,000 readmitted to Dublin housing list after settling case


KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

Massive Attack new tour more deconstruction than celebration

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »