Man charged in connection with money-laundering operation which saw €360k stolen from Maynooth

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a money-laundering operation during which over €360,000 was stolen from Maynooth University.

Abiodun Adewolowo with an address at Cappahard, Ennis, Co. Clare was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge David McHugh at Dublin District Court today.

He will face a bail hearing tomorrow.

Detective Garda Michael Kilfeather from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement told the court he was objecting to bail on the grounds that Mr Adewolowo was a flight risk.

He told the court that the defendant was arrested in Clondalkin, in Dublin on Sunday and was made no reply when charged.

He faces a single count under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 for having €16,000 in crime proceeds in a bank account in Ennis on August 25, 2015.

Detective Garda Kilfeather said it was alleged there was a series of emailed invoices which resulted in a fraud of €362,000.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the accused is to face trial on indictment, he said.

Defence solicitor Niall Walsh said his client was seeking bail and wished to propose an address where can live.

Judge McHugh told the solicitor to liaise with the Garda and remanded the defendant in custody overnight for a bail hearing.

He is also seeking legal aid however the court has not yet ruled on whether it will be granted.

Two other men are already before the courts in connection with the fraud.