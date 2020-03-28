News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with Limerick gun seizure

Man charged in connection with Limerick gun seizure
The suspected firearm seized by Gardaí on Thursday night. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 09:53 AM

A man has been charged in connection with a suspected gun seizure in Co. Limerick on Thursday.

Shortly before midnight that day, a Garda patrol tried to stop a car in the Ballynanty area of Limerick and after a high-speed chase through a number of housing estates it was stopped with the help of the Armed Support Unit.

During the operation, an object was thrown from the car and after it was recovered by gardaí it was found to be a suspected firearm along with a number of rounds of ammunition.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested after the car was eventually stopped in the Parteen area of Co. Clare.

The car that was used during the incident was seized and the man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is now due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this afternoon.

READ MORE

Garda operation 'encouraging' coronavirus compliance begins


gunsseizure

More in this Section

Garda search underway after death threat 'call-out' video shared on social mediaGarda search underway after death threat 'call-out' video shared on social media

In-person visitor ban put in place in Irish prisons In-person visitor ban put in place in Irish prisons

Dermot Bannon wins 'open bath tub' planning battle with neighbour Dermot Bannon wins 'open bath tub' planning battle with neighbour

No plans for mass surveillance of social-distancing behaviour – PSNINo plans for mass surveillance of social-distancing behaviour – PSNI


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Coyle discusses her working day and the recent efforts to combat Covid-19Working life: Dr Sarah Coyle, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE

The wonders of modern technology mean people can keep socialising even while stuck at home.Life on the inside: Tips to stay in touch digitally with others under Covid-19 lockdown

Bacon’s 1981 triptych (one of 28 large-format works created between 1962 and 1991) will be offered with an estimate north of $60m (€55m).Sotheby's to auction Francis Bacon's Oresteia of Aeschylus in New York

It all started with the magic chair. A chair is a chair, you’ll sigh, and from our perch in Irish Examiner Interiors HQ we’re familiar with that four-legged structure in its every possible incarnation, writes Eve Kelliher.Inside Out: It's a kind of magic - How real-life wizards are transforming lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »