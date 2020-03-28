Man charged in connection with Limerick gun seizure

A man has been charged in connection with a suspected gun seizure in Co. Limerick on Thursday.

Shortly before midnight that day, a Garda patrol tried to stop a car in the Ballynanty area of Limerick and after a high-speed chase through a number of housing estates it was stopped with the help of the Armed Support Unit.

During the operation, an object was thrown from the car and after it was recovered by gardaí it was found to be a suspected firearm along with a number of rounds of ammunition.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested after the car was eventually stopped in the Parteen area of Co. Clare.

The car that was used during the incident was seized and the man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is now due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this afternoon.