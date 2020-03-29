Man charged in connection with Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí have arrested and have charged a man in connection with a burglary in Kilkenny.

The man in his mid 30s was disturbed during the burglary on Friday and escaped from the house.

Gardaí were given a description of the man and after searching the area arrested him.

He was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station for questioning and was later charged in connection with the burglary.

He appeared at a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 6pm last night and was remanded in custody to appear in court again on Wednesday.