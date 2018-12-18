NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with international money laundering

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 11:18 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have charged a 42-year-old man in connection with an international money laundering investigation.

The alleged offences relate to a total of nine international transfers with a combined total of approximately €1.95m.

The transfers were received into four separate bank accounts controlled by the man at various Irish financial institutions between May 2014 and November 2015.

The investigation was carried out by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The man will appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice this morning.


KEYWORDS

CrimeCourt

Related Articles

Gardaí release EvoFit of man sought in relation to alleged sex assault

Roscommon TD calls for calm after eight injured during attack on repossessed house

TD calls for calm after eight people injured in attack at house in Co Roscommon

State payments to crime victims set to soar as Minister allocates extra €2.4m to scheme

More in this Section

Lorries overturn on ferry as it leaves the North and spark major emergency response

Murder victim Jastine Valdez died due to asphyxia, inquest hears

Proposal to overhaul sex ed in schools to include LGBT relationships

Study shows shocking scale of online abuse against women


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »