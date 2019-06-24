News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of Jordan Davis

Flowers left at the scene of the shooting last month.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 09:33 AM

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jordan Davis in Darndale in Dublin last month.

Davis was shot dead just minutes after posting a tribute on social media to his friend Seán Little who was also shot dead less than 24 hours before.

He was killed while pushing a buggy on the Marigold Road area of Darndale in a laneway adjacent to Our Lady of Immaculate National School at 4pm on May 22.

Davis and Little, 22, were friends and were also associates of Zack Parker, aged 23, who was shot dead in Swords, north Dublin, last January.

The man charged today was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

