Man charged in connection with fatal Dublin hit-and-run

Friday, March 20, 2020 - 03:27 PM

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Dublin last week.

Darren Rowe of Dunedin Terrace in Monkstown, Co Dublin is accused of robbery and endangerment creating substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

Jacqueline McGovern was struck by a car on Avondale Road in Killiney last Tuesday night, while out for a walk with her friend.

The married mother of three died from her injuries.

Darren Rowe appeared in court this morning charged with endangerment creating substantial risk of death or serious harm to another on Avondale Road last Tuesday.

The 34-year-old is also charged with robbery at the Centra shop on Barnhill Drive in Dalkey on the same night.

Mr Rowe did not apply for bail today, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance next week.

TOPIC: Court case

