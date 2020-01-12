News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged in connection with fatal assault on 'quiet man' in Waterford

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Update: A man has been charged in connection with the death of 48-year-old John Butler in Co. Waterford yesterday.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested yesterday morning and will appear at Carrick-on-Suir District Court this afternoon.

A post mortem is to take place later on the body of a man who died following an assault in Co. Waterford.

John Butler, who was 48 and originally from Carrick-On-Suir, was found with serious injuries at a house in Portlaw yesterday morning, but later passed away in hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death and remains in Garda custody this morning.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Mary Butler, says the incident has shocked the local community.

Ms Butler said: "Portlaw is a small town with a population of between 1,600 and 1,700 people about 20 minutes from Waterford city.

"I've lived here all my life and it's a small town with a fantastic community. The man involved was a quiet man and you would always see him walking his two dogs.

"I spoke to one of his neighbours and he said he was a very, very good neighbour."

