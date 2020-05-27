News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Man charged in connection with endangerment of Garda at checkpoint

File image
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 10:35 AM

A man has been charged in connection with the endangerment of a Garda at a checkpoint.

Gardaí said that he is due to appear before Dundalk District Court today.

A statement said that on May 21, gardaí were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth.

A 4x4 drove at the checkpoint at speed causing gardaí to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The 4x4 then fled across the border to Northern Ireland.

Gardaí in Dundalk liaised with the PSNI and on Monday May 25 a man in his 30’s was arrested at Ballymakellet, Ravensdale.

Gardaí said was detained at Dundalk Garda Station in connection with endangerment.

He has since been charged and will appear at Dundalk District Court today.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

