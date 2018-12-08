Man charged in connection with drug seizure

A man has appeared in court in connection with a drug seizure in Dublin.

42-year-old John Fortune, with an address at Clifden Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale and supply on the N7 Naas Road in Rathcoole last Thursday.

The court was told he was the only person in a van where 40 kilograms of cannabis was discovered.

Judge Paula Murphy granted bail subject to conditions.

Mr Fortune will appear again in court on Thursday, December 13.

Digital Desk