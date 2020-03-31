Man charged in connection with Cork stabbing that left man in serious condition

A man arrested in connection with a stabbing in Co. Cork today has been charged.

The stabbing left a man in his 20s in a serious but stable condition in hospital in Cork in what appears to have been a targetted attack at a bus stop in Bandon this morning.

A man in his 20s was found in a collapsed state at the bus stop in the Glasslyn road area of Bandon at around 7.45am today.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found he had received multiple stab wounds.

It was later confirmed that the man received one stab wound to a leg and several stab wounds to his back.

The man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí found a knife at the scene and a man in his 40s who was present was arrested. He will appear before Macroom District Court tomorrow morning.

It is understood that both men are known to each other and one line of inquiry being explored is that the stabbing may have followed on from an earlier dispute between both parties.

Both men are Irish nationals but it is believed they are not from Bandon.