News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with Cork stabbing that left man in serious condition

Man charged in connection with Cork stabbing that left man in serious condition
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 10:03 PM

A man arrested in connection with a stabbing in Co. Cork today has been charged.

The stabbing left a man in his 20s in a serious but stable condition in hospital in Cork in what appears to have been a targetted attack at a bus stop in Bandon this morning.

A man in his 20s was found in a collapsed state at the bus stop in the Glasslyn road area of Bandon at around 7.45am today.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found he had received multiple stab wounds.

It was later confirmed that the man received one stab wound to a leg and several stab wounds to his back.

READ MORE

Body of woman in her 50s discovered in Dublin in 'unexplained circumstances'

The man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí found a knife at the scene and a man in his 40s who was present was arrested. He will appear before Macroom District Court tomorrow morning.

It is understood that both men are known to each other and one line of inquiry being explored is that the stabbing may have followed on from an earlier dispute between both parties.

Both men are Irish nationals but it is believed they are not from Bandon.

READ MORE

Seanad fills first Agricultural Panel seat but no first count result for NUI panel today

More on this topic

Video conferencing to be central to pilot scheme which will see some courts being held remotely Video conferencing to be central to pilot scheme which will see some courts being held remotely

Man arrested in Cork after loaded pistol found in car is refused bail Man arrested in Cork after loaded pistol found in car is refused bail

Cork woman who woke to find burglar in bedroom was repeatedly struck with travel mugCork woman who woke to find burglar in bedroom was repeatedly struck with travel mug

Man arrested following social distancing row in bank queue granted bailMan arrested following social distancing row in bank queue granted bail


courtCorkstabbingBandonTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Cork couple repatriated home from Peru fear they may have virusCork couple repatriated home from Peru fear they may have virus

Arrest after man, 20s, discovered with multiple stab wounds at Cork bus stopArrest after man, 20s, discovered with multiple stab wounds at Cork bus stop

Taoiseach thanks Chinese premier for assistance regarding 'supply of essential medical equipment'Taoiseach thanks Chinese premier for assistance regarding 'supply of essential medical equipment'

Former government chief whip is first person elected to new SeanadFormer government chief whip is first person elected to new Seanad


Lifestyle

Interiors voyeurism will never go out of style – not least when we’re all confined to barracks and eyeing up neglected corners of our own residences that could do with TLC.Home of the Year: Three doors swing open tonight to offer us a welcome distraction

With (hopefully) better weather on the way along with the longer evenings, gardening and nature offer a nice distraction to the news cycle.Podcast Corner: Green fingers and creature comforts

From Kaia Gerber to Oprah Winfrey, why not let a famous face choose your next read?The 4 best celebrity book clubs to virtually join

The tips and home treatments to stop your skin from backsliding.The Skin Nerd: How can I maintain my skin results at home?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »