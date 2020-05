A man will be brought before the courts in Cork in relation to a cash and drug seizure on Thursday.

Two men were taken into custody on Mitchelstown Road in Mallow after an incident where a Garda gun was fired.

During follow-up searches around €20,000 in cash and drugs were discovered.

A man in his mid-30s has been charged and will appear at Cork District Court later.

Meanwhile, a second man in his 40s remains in custody.