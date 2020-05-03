News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with burglary in which man in his 60s was attacked with scissors

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 08:31 AM

Gardaí have charged a man in his 20s in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dublin earlier this week.

At around 5.15pm last Monday, two men went into a house in the Ballyogan Road area of Carrickmines.

One who was armed with a scissors threatened and attacked a man in his 60s.

Another man in his 20s was then forced to get into the passenger seat of his own car while the now charged man drove.

The car was damaged in the incident.

This man has now been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may information relation to this incident to contact them in Blackrock on 01 666 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations are continuing.

Gardaí arrest two men after aggravated burglary leaves teenager in hospital


