Man charged in connection with assault on Garda due in court

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 10:03 AM

A man is due in court in connection with an assault on a Garda in Dublin.

The officer suffered a head wound during the attack in March.

In the early hours of Monday, March 30, gardaí were called to an assault on St Vincents Street West in Inchicore in Dublin.

A 25-year-old man had been stabbed and while on the ground, another man, aged 24, tried to attack him again.

A member of the gardaí intervened and ended up with a laceration to his head.

This morning a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the assault on the Garda.

He is due before the criminal courts of justice this morning.

He is the second person to be charged in connection with the case, while gardaí say an investigation into the initial incident is ongoing.

