Man charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

A man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork.

A 10-year-old boy and two women were stabbed in the incident.

Thy boy sustained minor injuries while the two women sustained serious injuries. The women were aged 26 and 47 and were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The 47-year-old woman remains in a critical condition. An 18-year-old woman also received minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The arrested man is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.