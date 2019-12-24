News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

Gardaí outside the house on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork city where the incident happened. Pic: Provision
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 08:42 PM

A man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork.

A 10-year-old boy and two women were stabbed in the incident.

Thy boy sustained minor injuries while the two women sustained serious injuries. The women were aged 26 and 47 and were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The 47-year-old woman remains in a critical condition. An 18-year-old woman also received minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The arrested man is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

TOPIC: Gardai

