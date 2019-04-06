NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man charged in connection with €50,000 drug seizure in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 01:41 PM

A man is due in court this afternoon charged in connection with a drug seizure in Limerick yesterday.

The 58-year-old is due to appear at a special court sitting in the city at 3pm.

Revenue officers seized 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €50,000 during searches, under warrant, of two houses in Limerick yesterday.

The seizures were made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Limerick area.

Gardaí arrested two men, aged 47 and 58, at the scene and they were detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The second man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

