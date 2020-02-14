News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in Finglas

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 09:42 AM

Gardaí have seized €130,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine at a property in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to Finglas and Blanchardstown stations search a property on Gortmore Road in Finglas yesterday.

During the course of the search officers seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested and was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

