Man charged following drugs, firearm, and cash seizures in Drogheda and Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 01:37 PM

A man is due in court after gardaí in Co Louth seized drugs, a firearm and cash in separate searches in Drogheda and Co Dublin.

Gardaí seized and estimated €7,000 worth of cocaine in two searches, the first after stopping and searching a car on Friday evening.

During the course of that search, an estimated €800 of cocaine was seized and one man aged in his late 20s was arrested and brought to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A follow-up search was conducted at a property in Drogheda under Section 26 of The Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 and during the course of this search €6,300 worth of suspected cocaine was seized and cash to the value of €2,800 was also seized.

A third search at a premises in Fingal led to the discovery of the firearm by the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda and assisted by Drogheda Detective Unit.

The man has since been charged and is to appear before a sitting of Ardee District Court today, according to a garda spokesperson.

These searches are all relating to the ongoing Operation Stratus, a garda operation to combat organised crime in the area.

TOPIC: Crime

