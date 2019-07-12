News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormick

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormick
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 08:32 AM

A man has been charged with the murder of a father of four whose body was found in a Co Down lake.

William McCormick, 55, who was known as Pat, was last seen alive in the Comber area on May 30.

His body was found by specialist police divers in a lake in nearby Ballygowan on Tuesday this week.

The 26-year-old accused will appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 21-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the murder has been charged with assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice. She will appear at the same court on Friday.

They were arrested on Thursday in the Comber area.

They had previously been detained on June 3 and were released on bail. They were rearrested following the discovery of Mr McCormick’s body.

An anonymous tip led to searches in several lakes in the Ballygowan area over three days before the discovery.

Detectives believe Mr McCormick was killed in or around the vicinity of flats in Castle Street, Comber.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South KoreaKim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Sick dog treated like royalty by restaurant staff before being put downSick dog treated like royalty by restaurant staff before being put down

Twitter apologises for outage caused by ‘internal system change’Twitter apologises for outage caused by ‘internal system change’

Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Solicitors ‘may be complicit in false claims’Solicitors ‘may be complicit in false claims’

Cork event centre doubts as building costs soarCork event centre doubts as building costs soar

‘Unacceptable’ delays in FoI decisions‘Unacceptable’ delays in FoI decisions

Teacher concern over sexed topicsTeacher concern over sexed topics


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »