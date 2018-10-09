Man charged after gun and €17k of drugs seized at Fota

By Liam Heylin

Gardaí who seized a handgun and €17,000 worth of drugs at Fota Island over the weekend arrested a man and charged him with two counts related to drugs yesterday.

The man, who is from the Ballymun area of Dublin, was arrested when gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car at Fota on the road to Cobh at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy brought Damien Murphy before Cork District Court yesterday. The charge that was put to him was that, on October 6, 2018, at Fota Island Hotel and Resort car park, Fota Island, Cork, he had in his possession a controlled drug, namely amphetamine, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another in contravention of the Misuse of Drug Regulations.

There was a similar charge for the same date and place stating that he had the drug in his possession.

Det Garda Murphy said the case could not go ahead in Midleton District Court as there was no court sitting in that district yesterday. Judge Olann Kelleher accepted jurisdiction to deal with the matter being brought before Cork District Court.

The detective testified that when Damien Murphy, aged 28, was arrested, charged, and cautioned, he made no reply to either count.

Det Garda Murphy applied to have the accused’s case adjourned until Thursday October 11, at Midleton District Court.

Bail conditions require him to stay out of Cork City and county except for legal appointments and court appearances, reside at 12 Sillogue Place, Ballymun, sign on daily at Finglas Garda Station, and keep a 10pm to 6am curfew.

William Bulman, defending, applied for free legal aid in the name of John Quinn, solicitor, after stating that the accused was unemployed.

Judge Kelleher acceded to that application as he put the case back until Thursday.