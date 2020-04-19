Man charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife point

A man has been arrested and charged following the robbery of a shop in Dublin yesterday.

At around 4.55pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí say a man entered the shop at Walkinstown Avenue in Walkinstown and threatened staff with a knife.

He is said to have then fled the scene on a bicycle after some cash was taken from the cash register.

A man in his late 40s was arrested a short distance away and questioned at Crumlin Garda Station. The cash taken was recovered.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court tomorrow morning.