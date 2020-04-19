News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife point

Man charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife point
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 06:01 PM

A man has been arrested and charged following the robbery of a shop in Dublin yesterday.

At around 4.55pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí say a man entered the shop at Walkinstown Avenue in Walkinstown and threatened staff with a knife.

He is said to have then fled the scene on a bicycle after some cash was taken from the cash register.

A man in his late 40s was arrested a short distance away and questioned at Crumlin Garda Station. The cash taken was recovered.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court tomorrow morning.

READ MORE

Up to 60k nursing home patients and staff to be tested for Covid-19

More on this topic

Three men arrested following incident in DundalkThree men arrested following incident in Dundalk

Two arrested in connection with five burglaries in CorkTwo arrested in connection with five burglaries in Cork

Gardaí investigating Dublin burglaries arrest man and seize loaded pistolGardaí investigating Dublin burglaries arrest man and seize loaded pistol

Gardaí appeal for information on fatal Dublin stabbingGardaí appeal for information on fatal Dublin stabbing


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

robberycrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

10% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-1910% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-19

Flying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr HolohanFlying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr Holohan

Gardaí discover identity of person whose leg washed up on Donegal beachGardaí discover identity of person whose leg washed up on Donegal beach

Three men arrested following incident in DundalkThree men arrested following incident in Dundalk


Lifestyle

With another series of The Customer Is Always Right waiting in the wings, host Lucy Alexander hopes the daytime show will encourage more budding entrepreneurs to drive their products forward. Gemma Dunn finds out more.Five minutes with ... Lucy Alexander

When theatre and film-maker Mary Moynihan got Covid-19, she expected she’d be over it in two weeks. She tells Helen O’Callaghan about the setbacks she encountered, how it’s changed her perspective and how her arts background is helping her bounce backCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

The current pandemic of the novel virus, Covid-19, has certainly created a lot of stressful, emotional and unique experiences for most of us.Appliance of Science: Pandemic dreaming

I remember my mum dropping me to school the first day in primary school and I knew then that I was going to hate every single day until I got out!School Daze: Why Paul Treyvaud 'hated every school day’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »