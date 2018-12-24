NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man charged after cocaine worth €225,000 seized at Belfast City Airport

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 04:51 PM

Cocaine worth more than £200,000 (€225,000) has been seized at Belfast City Airport.

Around four kilogrammes of the drug was found concealed in a suitcase.

A man has been arrested and will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, investigators said.

The detection was made on Sunday when a passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Brazil via Heathrow.

After being interviewed by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators, 47-year-old Valdire Medeiros Da Silva, a Brazilian living in the Portadown area, was charged with the importation of a class A drug, possession and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

John Oldham, Assistant Director, Border Force North, said: “This is just one example of the crucial work that Border Force officers do every day to help keep the UK safe.

“Detections of dangerous class A drugs such as this are testament to their dedication and expertise.

“Illegal drugs have a significant impact on our society, being the root cause behind countless burglaries, thefts and robberies.

“They are also used as a commodity by organised criminals linked to violence and exploitation of the vulnerable.”

- Press Association


