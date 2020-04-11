Man charged after car stolen in Cork town

A man in his mid-20s has been charged by gardaí investigating the theft of a car in County Cork.

A man in his late teens was sitting in the car driver which was parked in a housing estate in Cobh at around 10.30pm last night.

He was forced out of the car and had the car keys taken off him by a suspect who then drove away in the car. There were no injuries.

The car was later found during a search at Ballybrassil Strand.

A man was arrested in the Walterstown area and was taken to Cobh Garda Station.

He will appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court tomorrow morning.