News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged after car stolen in Cork town

Man charged after car stolen in Cork town
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 07:40 PM

A man in his mid-20s has been charged by gardaí investigating the theft of a car in County Cork.

A man in his late teens was sitting in the car driver which was parked in a housing estate in Cobh at around 10.30pm last night.

He was forced out of the car and had the car keys taken off him by a suspect who then drove away in the car. There were no injuries.

The car was later found during a search at Ballybrassil Strand.

A man was arrested in the Walterstown area and was taken to Cobh Garda Station.

He will appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court tomorrow morning.

READ MORE

Man, 18, arrested after Cork gardaí seize €79k of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA

More on this topic

Forensics to conduct post mortem on partial skeletal remains found at Dublin housing estateForensics to conduct post mortem on partial skeletal remains found at Dublin housing estate

Man hospitalised after serious public order incident in TullamoreMan hospitalised after serious public order incident in Tullamore

Donegal man charged after allegedly spitting at hospital worker and paramedic Donegal man charged after allegedly spitting at hospital worker and paramedic

Two women arrested and charged following shopping centre brawl in ClareTwo women arrested and charged following shopping centre brawl in Clare


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Equal split of cabinet seats for Fianna Fáil and Fine GaelEqual split of cabinet seats for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Nursing home residents make up more than half of Ireland’s Covid-19 tollNursing home residents make up more than half of Ireland’s Covid-19 toll

Good Friday service held in almost empty Dublin cathedral during lockdownGood Friday service held in almost empty Dublin cathedral during lockdown

Confusion at number of coronavirus cases in Ireland as officials give three different figuresConfusion at number of coronavirus cases in Ireland as officials give three different figures


Lifestyle

A private collector who has just acquired the Comerford Collection of predominantly Irish miniatures at Chiswick Auctions in London plans to have it displayed at the Waterford Museum House of Treasures.Antiques and Fine Art: London calling for miniatures

Esther N McCarthy continues her call out this week, as we strive to support our local artists, makers, crafters and creativesWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

The online sector is growing rapidly as bidders do business from home, reports Des O’SullivanAntiques and Fine Art: The industry is adapting

It is a strange way to spend Easter, at a distance from people we love. For some of those sheltering inside, baking is proving cathartic. There is a pace to baking that helps me relax.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in Easter baking

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »