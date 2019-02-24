Man charged after €700,000 worth of drugs found in Cork

A man in his forties has been charged in connection with the discovery of over €700,000 worth of drugs at a farm in Co Cork over the weekend.

Michael O’Brien (44) from Bweengameil East, Bweeng appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court this afternoon.

He was charged with two offences arising from the drug seizure by gardai in Bweeng yesterday.

Mr O’Brien was charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Bweengameil East, Bweeng on February 23, 2019. Both offences are contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Garda Pat Sexton gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case. He said that Mr O’Brien made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Inspector Mick Corbett said gardai had no objection to bail once the accused was willing to comply with a number of bail conditions.

Mr O’ Brien’s solicitor, Cathal Lombard said that his client was willing to comply with all the bail conditions being sought by gardai including that he live at his home in Bweeng.

He also expressed his willingness to surrender his passport and undertook not to apply for any travel documentation. He also agreed to sign on at Mallow Garda Station three times a week.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr O'Brien on bail to appear again at Mallow District Court on April 23rd.