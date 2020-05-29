Man charged after €265,000 drugs seizure in Co Mayo by Gardaí

Update

A man has been charged after €265,000 worth of drugs was seized in Co Mayo.

A cannabis growhouse was found by Gardaí at a house in Attymass, Ballina, yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is due to appear in Castlebar District Court this morning.

Gardaí uncover almost €750,000 worth of drugs in two operations

Four men have been held overnight after nearly €750,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine were uncovered by Gardaí in separate operations over the past 48 hours.

Three and a half kilos of cocaine worth €245,000 was found at a house in Kill, Co Kildare, after Gardaí intercepted a car on the M7.

Meanwhile, cannabis growhouses were uncovered in Ballymahon in Co Longford and Ballina, Co Mayo.

The men being held range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

Ballina councillor Michael Loftus says the huge grow operations should be a warning to people who own homes in remote areas who might be offered cash to rent them out.

He says electrical power is critical for growhouses and that " very elaborate heating systems" are installed.