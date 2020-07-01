News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man caught with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on Cork street is jailed

Man caught with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on Cork street is jailed
Tarik Plakalo was found to be in possession of five sealed envelopes, each one containing cocaine with a street value of €100, in July 2019. File image
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 05:23 PM

A plainclothes garda caught a man with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on the street in Cork city and yesterday the culprit was jailed for four months.

Garda Gerard O’Donovan testified on Wednesday at Cork District Court that he observed the accused man acting suspiciously on South Main St, Cork, on July 14, 2019.

Garda O’Donovan informed Tarik Plakalo, of Wilton Road, Cork, that he was going to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Plakalo was found to be in possession of five sealed envelopes, each one containing cocaine with a street value of €100.

The 39-year-old defendant was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was questioned in relation to the seizure of €500 worth of cocaine.

When interviewed he made admissions, claiming that the cocaine was for his own use.

READ MORE

Cork teen assaulted in alleged unprovoked attack while walking home from gym

Man caught with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on Cork street is jailed
Tarik Plakalo was found to be in possession of five sealed envelopes, each one containing cocaine with a street value of €100, in July 2019. Picture: Stock image

He was prosecuted for having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply and he pleaded guilty to that yesterday.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was from Bosnia but grew up in Sweden and came to Ireland in 2016 and set up a graphic design company.

Mr Burke said that at the time of this offence one year ago, the accused had gotten himself into debt.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined the defendant €750 for having the cocaine for his own use and imposed the four-month jail term on the dealing charge.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €750 in cash and an independent surety of €750.

READ MORE

'Substitute consent' planning scheme is inconsistent with EU law, Supreme Court rules

More on this topic

Husband of Jean Eagers charged with her murderHusband of Jean Eagers charged with her murder

Quashed plan for 134 houses cannot be reconsidered by Bord PleanálaQuashed plan for 134 houses cannot be reconsidered by Bord Pleanála

Larry Goodman linked company secures judgment for €7.89m against co-founder of  Blackrock ClinicLarry Goodman linked company secures judgment for €7.89m against co-founder of  Blackrock Clinic

Woman who coughed at two paramedics and said 'I have the virus' is jailed for six monthsWoman who coughed at two paramedics and said 'I have the virus' is jailed for six months

TOPIC: Courts
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Funeral of Noah Donohue to take place in Belfast todayFuneral of Noah Donohue to take place in Belfast today

CAO closes change of mind option todayCAO closes change of mind option today

Clarity expected from government on international travelClarity expected from government on international travel

Geography will be key to coalition government's junior-minister appointmentsGeography will be key to coalition government's junior-minister appointments


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Irish talents shine in Dunkirk and more Premier League football

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »