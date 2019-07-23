News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man breached protection order within hours

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A man who was before a special court on Saturday charged with breaching a protection order was released on strict bail but he breached it within hours.

Garda Seán Lee arrested the man and brought him before Cork District Court again yesterday.

The 27-year-old pleaded with Judge Olann Kelleher to release him saying that it had been ‘torture’ to be remanded in custody over the weekend.

Solicitor Pat Horan said the man was so keen to see his children that he texted his ex-partner about seeing them.

The defendant cannot be identified because the charge relates to breach of a domestic order. Such cases have been dealt with in camera since January 1 following the introduction of new legislation.

Garda Lee said the defendant was before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 12pm on Saturday, where Judge Mary Dorgan granted him bail but only the strictest conditions.

Those conditions included that he would have no contact with his ex-partner, directly or indirectly, and would not contact her by phone or electronically.

But at 5.29pm — approximately five hours after the court case — the defendant’s ex-partner received a text from him.

She also said that, at 6pm, he was no more than 10m from her house.

Mr Horan said that one of the defendant’s children called him over and he responded. He said the man only texted to arrange seeing the children.

Sergeant John Kelleher said arrangements were already in place for that purpose, where two third parties could be used as intermediaries to facilitate access.

“He misses his children terribly,” Mr Horan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He accepts he broke the bail. I don’t think he understands it. I will remand him in custody until Wednesday. I will allow him apply again then. I am concerned he does not understand. I want him to reflect on it again.”

The defendant was before the court yesterday charged with breaching a protection order on Saturday, July 20.

