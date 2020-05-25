Man breached barring order again day after release on bail, court told

A special court on Saturday saw a man being charged with breaching a barring order by turning up at his mother’s house but he had to be arrested again on Sunday for the same offence.

The man’s mother spoke up for her son today to the extent that she said he was about to move into a flat some 20 miles from her home and she would be happy if he lived there rather than being sent to jail.

The prosecution objected to bail being granted to the man, who is aged around 30, because it was alleged that he breached the barring order twice at the weekend.

Garda Martina Drew said the accused was arrested on Saturday, May 23, and brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court that day. He was then released on bail on strict conditions that included staying away from his mother’s home.

However, Gardaí received another call for assistance at the house at 5.30pm on Sunday.

They went to the location and arrested the defendant there and brought back to Cork District Court today.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant went back to the house to get his wallet.

The defendant’s mother was asked if she was in fear of her son and she replied, “Not physically afraid, I am mentally drained.”

She said he was supposed to move into an apartment on Monday and signed the lease. She testified that this would be better than her son being sent to jail and then coming out with nowhere to live. “As long as he is not in the city,” she said.

The second alleged breach of the barring order involved the young man going around the side of the house and down to the shed at the back of the property. It happened at 5.30pm on Sunday when he was drunk.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was prepared to grant bail but that he would adjourn the case until Friday to make sure there were no further incidents. Bail conditions required the accused to stay out of Cork city, keep a 10pm to 6am curfew at his new apartment, sign daily at the local garda station, and not commit any other offences.

