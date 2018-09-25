Man avoids jail after cannabis found at caravan

By Liam Heylin

Gardaí investigating an unrelated crime discovered stashes of cannabis in a caravan and concealed nearby in a ditch.

Darren O’Driscoll, of Sliabh Barra, Boreen Dearg, Rathpeacon, Co Cork, was given a six-month sentence and 200 hours of community service yesterday at Cork District Court.

O’Driscoll pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and having the drugs for sale or supply.

Inspector Daniel Coholan told the court: “On December 13, 2016, at 3.45pm, gardaí were carrying out a search of the property in connection with another matter.

“During the course of the search over 100g of cannabis, with a street value of €3,500, was recovered in two separate locations at the address.

“A quantity was found in a caravan at the property and more was found hidden near a tree in a ditch within the property.”

O’Driscoll stated that he was supplying it to friends at the weekends.

Some of the cannabis was made up into 15 smaller €50 bags of cannabis prepared for sale.

Diane Hallahan, defending, stressed that O’Driscoll was sharing it with friends rather than profiting from any sale of drugs.

“He fully co-operated; he informed gardaí of the two locations where the drugs were, he accepted he was using cannabis and going through a difficult time. He did not sell for profit. He would give it to friends who would come to him. He was dabbling,” said Ms Hallahan.

The solicitor added that O’Driscoll had had difficulty coping with his brother’s death.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a jail term of six months, which he agreed to suspend.

He said O’Driscoll could also do 200 hours of community service.

O’Driscoll pleaded guilty previously and sentencing was adjourned until yesterday at Cork District Court.