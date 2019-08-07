Man attacked motorists in traffic jam just hours after prison release, court hears

A man who attacked a number of motorists who were stuck in a traffic jam had just been released from prison hours earlier.

Francis McConnell appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court today charged with a number of offences.

It follows a series of incidents in Co. Donegal yesterday during which motorists were attacked in their cars in Letterkenny.

A number of frightened motorists sitting in their cars at Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny had their vehicles attacked just after 7.30pm.

Although nobody was physically injured during the attacks, a number of motorists queued in traffic were left frightened by their ordeals.

However, considerable damage was caused to the vehicles by a man wielding an implement.

McConnell, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was arrested a short time later by Gardaí after an alleged assault close to a McDonald's fast-food outlet in the town.

He was still wearing his grey prison tracksuit when arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda station where he was detained.

The accused appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty.

He was charged with criminal damage of a number of cars, assault and public order offences.

He was also charged with a public order offence at Letterkenny University Hospital today.

An application for bail was adjourned until he appears before video-link to Letterkenny District Court tomorrow.

Solicitor for the accused Patsy Gallagher asked for all the necessary medical treatment to be given to his client.

Mr Gallagher claimed: "My client tried to get psychiatric help when he was released from prison yesterday morning but it is my understanding that he was refused."