Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 10:07 AM

Gardaí have launched an investigation after reports that a man was assaulted at a house on the northside of Cork city last night where a family was in mourning after a funeral.

Family members had gathered at the house in Fota Lawn, Knocknaheeny having earlier attended the funeral of a young mother who died in tragic circumstances on Monday.

But gardaí based at Gurranabraher say they are now investigating an incident which occurred at Fota Lawn, Knocknaheeney at around 8pm after a man in his 30s reported that he had been assaulted at this location by another “unknown male”.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that a man known to the deceased may have called to the house but was refused entry and that an altercation followed.

