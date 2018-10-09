Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man ‘assaults female worker in row over change’

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 03:50 AM

BY Liam Heylin

A young man took exception to being handed five one-euro coins instead of a five-euro note and ended up assaulting the young woman working behind the counter.

That was the scenario described yesterday at Cork District Court by Sergeant John Kelleher in the case against John Burke, 21, of 3 Bob and Joan’s Walk, Shandon, Cork.

Sgt Kelleher said that just before midnight on September 3 at McDonald’s on Winthrop Street, gardaí went to the scene of an alleged assault.

A woman working behind the counter said a man approached her and made an order for food. “He handed her money. She gave the male back his change which consisted of five one euro coins as she had no five-euro note.

“The man became aggressive straight away because of the coins and verbally abused her.

“He then cancelled his order and wished to be refunded his money. When he gave her back the coins to get refunded his money he grabbed her hand and squeezed it with the coins in the palm of her hand.

“It is alleged that he also tried pulling her across the counter.”

Garda Sarah Sullivan viewed CCTV footage in the premises.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said the accused denied any attempt to pull the young woman over the counter. “We accept he was there and that he grabbed her hand,” Mr Daly said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that the matter could be determined by viewing the CCTV in court.

Judge Kelleher noted that Burke was in custody and adjourned sentencing in the assault until October 22 to see if the nature of the assault could be clarified by the CCTV.


