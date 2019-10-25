News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man assaulted in Cork last month dies in hospital

Man assaulted in Cork last month dies in hospital
Gardaí at the scene of the assault on the corner of French Church Street and St Patrick's Street in Cork city. Picture: Damian Coleman
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Friday, October 25, 2019 - 03:01 PM

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a serious assault in Cork City after the victim died in hospital.

James Duncan, 40, from Knocknaheeny, Cork died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday morning.

Mr Duncan suffered serious injuries as a result of an assault which happened at around 9.15pm on September 12 near TW Murray and the Ulster Bank, close to the junction between Patrick Street and Academy St.

He was attacked while attending a soup kitchen in Patrick Street.

Mr Duncan was rushed by ambulance to CUH after suffering traumatic brain injuries in the incident.

He underwent emergency surgery before being put on ventilator, but died shortly before 11am yesterday in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

On October 11 gardaí arrested a 46-year-old Englishman in connection with the assault.

He was detained at Gurranabraher garda station and released without charge the following day.

However, garda said they would be preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Duncan had been working in an old person's home up to a few months before his death.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and it is expected that a postmortem will be carried out this weekend, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9:15pm on Thursday, September 12 who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant they think it is.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

READ MORE

Irish Rail plans to bring in more 'pre-book only' services 'absolutely unacceptable', says TD

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin are also renewing an appeal for witnesses to another serious assault which left a man in his 40s critically ill in hospital.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are seeking witnesses to the assault which occurred on Phibsborough Road at approximately 7pm on Monday, October 7.

They said the victim received serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to a man, who is understood to work in the medical profession, who came to the aid of the victim and spoke to Dublin Fire Brigade on the phone and in person at the scene of the incident.

"It would be great assistance to the investigation if this man would come forward," a garda spokesman said.

They are also looking to speak to any motorists who may have passed through Phibsborough Road around that time and have dash-cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 - 6668600.

No arrests have been made so far, but investigations are continuing.

- Additional reporting Olivia Kelleher

READ MORE

Two more arrests over 39 bodies found in Essex lorry

More on this topic

Grant Thornton predicts Cork will tap more business as multinationals expandGrant Thornton predicts Cork will tap more business as multinationals expand

Grant Thornton to double Cork staff with new officeGrant Thornton to double Cork staff with new office

Latest: Novartis to shed 320 jobs at Cork campusLatest: Novartis to shed 320 jobs at Cork campus

Councillors: M24 would spell 'disaster' for Cork and make Limerick 'Ireland's second city'Councillors: M24 would spell 'disaster' for Cork and make Limerick 'Ireland's second city'


Cork AssaultPatrick's StTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

The supermodel is part of a particularly famous family, but she’s still managed to carve out her own fashion niche.These are Kendall Jenner’s most glamorous style moments

You know where you are with penne and spaghetti, but what about orzo and casarecce?World Pasta Day: 7 lesser known shapes and how to eat them

How Luke Rix-Standing learned to stop worrying and love delays.9 things you’ll only know if you’re the only person in the world that loves airport stopovers

A PT talks us through some yoga-inspired moves perfect for helping your body to recover after birth.5 simple postnatal exercises for new mums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »