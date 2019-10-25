Man assaulted in Cork last month dies in hospital

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a serious assault in Cork City after the victim died in hospital.

James Duncan, 40, from Knocknaheeny, Cork died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday morning.

Mr Duncan suffered serious injuries as a result of an assault which happened at around 9.15pm on September 12 near TW Murray and the Ulster Bank, close to the junction between Patrick Street and Academy St.

He was attacked while attending a soup kitchen in Patrick Street.

Mr Duncan was rushed by ambulance to CUH after suffering traumatic brain injuries in the incident.

He underwent emergency surgery before being put on ventilator, but died shortly before 11am yesterday in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

On October 11 gardaí arrested a 46-year-old Englishman in connection with the assault.

He was detained at Gurranabraher garda station and released without charge the following day.

However, garda said they would be preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Duncan had been working in an old person's home up to a few months before his death.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and it is expected that a postmortem will be carried out this weekend, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9:15pm on Thursday, September 12 who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant they think it is.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin are also renewing an appeal for witnesses to another serious assault which left a man in his 40s critically ill in hospital.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are seeking witnesses to the assault which occurred on Phibsborough Road at approximately 7pm on Monday, October 7.

They said the victim received serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to a man, who is understood to work in the medical profession, who came to the aid of the victim and spoke to Dublin Fire Brigade on the phone and in person at the scene of the incident.

"It would be great assistance to the investigation if this man would come forward," a garda spokesman said.

They are also looking to speak to any motorists who may have passed through Phibsborough Road around that time and have dash-cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 - 6668600.

No arrests have been made so far, but investigations are continuing.

- Additional reporting Olivia Kelleher