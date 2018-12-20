NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested while barefoot at music festival claimed women stole his shoes

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 05:39 PM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A man has claimed two women stole his shoes after making fun of his foot size and then disappeared with them into the VIP area of a music festival - while he ended up barefoot, with a public order charge.

Tadhg Lordan of Kildara, Bandon was cycling home on Wednesday night when gardaí checked on him, Bandon district court was told.

Garda Eoin Hodnett told Judge James McNulty that it was then gardaí realised Mr Lordan was the subject of a bench warrant for failing to appear in respect of the alleged public order charge dating back to the summer.

The court heard he had failed to appear in court in Co Westmeath on December 6.

That was in respect of the incident at the Life Music Festival at Belvedere in Mullingar last summer, when according to his solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, Mr Lordan was camping at the event at which he was also working as a rigger.

Mr Taaffe said his client has 14-and-a-half size feet and that Mr Lordan’s recollection was that he was in his tent at the festival, with his feet out and shoes off when two women passed.

Mr Taaffe said the women were “mocking” Mr Lordan over his shoe size and then took the shoes.

READ MORE: Almost 10,000 people to be homeless for Christmas

“He followed them into the VIP section and was then accused of breaking into it,” he said.

The court heard Mr Lordan was barefoot and was arrested.

“He was remonstrating, he was protesting,” Mr Taaffe said, adding that his client had drink taken at the time and never got his shoes back.

Judge McNulty said he was only hearing one side of the case and but as it was not his jurisdiction or district he could not rule on the case and that he couldn’t cancel the warrant.

He released Mr Lordan on his own bail bond of €500, no cash required, to appear before Mullingar district court on January 10.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Man who threatened to shave former partner's head ordered to stay away from her for 30 years

Homeless man assaulted terrified motorist by hurling rock through passenger window

Reserved judgment in appeal by detective convicted of harassing State solicitor

Jail for man who kept loaded sawn-off shotgun over fear of 'real threat to his life'

More in this Section

Consider alternatives before calling ambulance, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service urge public

Number of sexual offences rise by 11.7%, CSO figures report

Belfast bouncing back from Primark fire as footfall figures soar

Supreme Court refuses to grant injunctions allowing elderly woman with dementia to be moved from nursing home to son's care


Lifestyle

How to make your kids more grateful at Christmas

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

What the season means to me: Five Irish authors talk about they memories of Christmas past

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »