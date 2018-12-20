Man arrested while barefoot at music festival claimed women stole his shoes

A man has claimed two women stole his shoes after making fun of his foot size and then disappeared with them into the VIP area of a music festival - while he ended up barefoot, with a public order charge.

Tadhg Lordan of Kildara, Bandon was cycling home on Wednesday night when gardaí checked on him, Bandon district court was told.

Garda Eoin Hodnett told Judge James McNulty that it was then gardaí realised Mr Lordan was the subject of a bench warrant for failing to appear in respect of the alleged public order charge dating back to the summer.

The court heard he had failed to appear in court in Co Westmeath on December 6.

That was in respect of the incident at the Life Music Festival at Belvedere in Mullingar last summer, when according to his solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, Mr Lordan was camping at the event at which he was also working as a rigger.

Mr Taaffe said his client has 14-and-a-half size feet and that Mr Lordan’s recollection was that he was in his tent at the festival, with his feet out and shoes off when two women passed.

Mr Taaffe said the women were “mocking” Mr Lordan over his shoe size and then took the shoes.

“He followed them into the VIP section and was then accused of breaking into it,” he said.

The court heard Mr Lordan was barefoot and was arrested.

“He was remonstrating, he was protesting,” Mr Taaffe said, adding that his client had drink taken at the time and never got his shoes back.

Judge McNulty said he was only hearing one side of the case and but as it was not his jurisdiction or district he could not rule on the case and that he couldn’t cancel the warrant.

He released Mr Lordan on his own bail bond of €500, no cash required, to appear before Mullingar district court on January 10.