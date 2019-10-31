News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested under Mental Health Act following 'incident' at Cork property

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 12:49 PM

A man was arrested after an incident at a property in the Farranree area of Cork city this morning.

He was arrested under the Mental Health Act and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident, which was ongoing for a number of hours.

Neighbours gathered outside the property during the incident and gardaí blocked off access to the estate temporarily.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that there were no injuries sustained during the incident.

"Gardaí attended an incident this morning at approximately 9am in the Farranree area of Cork," the spokesperson said.

"A man has since been arrested under the Mental Health Act and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

"No injuries were sustained during the incident."

