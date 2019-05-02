Man arrested over theft of ATM

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the Antrim area by detectives investigating the theft of an ATM.

The theft occurred at Nutts Corner on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the Antrim area today by detectives investigating the theft of an ATM at Nutts Corner on Tuesday 30/04. He has been arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and arson and he remains in custody at this time. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 2, 2019

The man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and arson and he remains in custody, police said.

