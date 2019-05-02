NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested over theft of ATM

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 07:23 PM

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the Antrim area by detectives investigating the theft of an ATM.

The theft occurred at Nutts Corner on Tuesday.

The man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and arson and he remains in custody, police said.

- Press Association

