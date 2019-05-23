NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested over school gate murder of father

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 05:23 PM

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police.

The suspect was detained in England on Thursday and is in custody there, police said.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “43-year-old Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on 4 December 2018.

“I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

- Press Association

