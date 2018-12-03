NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested over raid on chemist in Belfast

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 07:28 PM

A 20 year-old man has been arrested after a chemist was robbed in Belfast.

A quantity of prescription drugs was stolen from the outlet in Ardoyne Road on Monday.

Police have warned against the public buying medication from an illicit source in the aftermath of the incident.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident which occurred at approximately 12.15pm today  to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 485 03/12/18.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.

“If you are offered prescription medication for sale please contact the police immediately.

“People should only take medicines in consultation with their healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records, who are qualified to assess their medical needs and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous.

- Press Association


