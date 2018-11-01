Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested over paramilitary-style attack in Derry released unconditionally

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 10:34 PM

Update 10.30pm: A man arrested on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary-style attack has been released unconditionally, police said.

The 34-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Thursday and questioned over the “brutal attack” in Derry last month, the PSNI said.

Earlier: Man arrested over paramilitary-style attack in Derry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary-style attack, police said.

The 34-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is now being questioned over the “brutal attack” in Derry last month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

A man in his fifties was shot in both legs after answering the door to a group of masked men in dark clothing, the force said.

Paramilitaries are a blight on society and do not represent the interests of the community

It happened in the Brandywell Road area of the city at around 8.30pm on Friday October 5.

The suspect was arrested in the Ballymagroarty area today and taken to Musgrave police station.

Detective Inspector Heaton said: “We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to paramilitaries and this arrest comes after a brutal paramilitary-style attack on a man in the Creggan area last month.

“Paramilitaries are a blight on society and do not represent the interests of the community. They often claim that they are protecting their communities but in reality they seek to exert their control for their own selfish gains.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

DerryPSNI

Related Articles

Barry McElduff insists incident with Kingsmill loaf was a ‘bizarre coincidence’

Bradley meeting with parties on Northern Ireland Bill ‘a waste of time’

DUP's red lines are based on a self-destructive Britishness many unionists don't share

Psychoactive drugs not being detected in Northern Ireland's prisons, watchdog says

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help in finding teen missing in Dublin

Pensioner died from escalator fall at Cork city shopping centre, inquest hears

'Closed for the night': Mum says direct provision centre's staff refused to give her bread and milk for sick child

New Leaving Cert appeals process announced following student's High Court case


Breaking Stories

Feel out of your depth when handed the wine list? 6 crucial questions to ask your sommelier

5 things it’s only ok to do at the airport

Lung Cancer awareness: Are you aware of these 5 subtle symptoms?

International Stout Day: 7 things you need to know about this dark beer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »