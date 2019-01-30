Man arrested over murder in Belfast

A man has been arrested following the murder of an East Belfast community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died after being set upon by a group of men in Cluan Place, near a busy road in the east of the city, at around 9pm on Sunday.

The PSNI have described the level of violence used against the father-of-two as “barbaric”.

Mr Ogle’s daughter Toni Johnston said he was praying with a local pastor when he was attacked.

Detectives investigating the murder have arrested a man aged 49.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast city centre for questioning, a PSNI statement said.

Dozens of floral tributes, along with Everton FC and Rangers FC flags and scarfs, were left at the railings close to where Mr Ogle was attacked.

Some of the messages expressed anger at the incident, while others spoke of heartbreak at the death of a man they described as a “true gentleman”.

