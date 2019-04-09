NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested over Jim Donegan murder in Belfast

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 12:12 PM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Belfast man Jim Donegan.

PSNI detectives investigating the shooting in Glen Road on December 4 last year arrested a 32-year-old man in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast today.

Mr Donegan was shot in front of children and parents as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School in west Belfast.

The arrested man was held on suspicion of murder and suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.

He was taken into custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where was questioned by officers from the Major Investigation Team.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating alleged attempted abduction of child in Co Kerry

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sexual assault cases up 30%, Forensic Science Ireland report shows as 'upward trend' continues

Gardaí investigating alleged attempted abduction of child in Co Kerry

Gardaí investigating attempted hijacking of taxi in Dublin

Family of murdered Louth man begin new campaign for inquiry

KEYWORDS

BelfastJim DoneganPSNI

More in this Section

Majority of parents don't know how much exercise their kids should be getting

Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

Report says cancer cases could double by 2045

Over 600 arrested for drink-driving in February


Lifestyle

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

Ask a counsellor: ‘Our friends are divorcing – how can we avoid getting caught in the middle?’

How to make a bee hotel in 5 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »