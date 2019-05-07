Man arrested over father’s murder outside Belfast school

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

The suspect was detained in Liverpool on Tuesday, police said.

PSNI detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on December 4 2018.

I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

- Press Association