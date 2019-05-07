NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested over father’s murder outside Belfast school

Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 04:06 PM

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

The suspect was detained in Liverpool on Tuesday, police said.

PSNI detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on December 4 2018.

I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Charlie Lawson’s father helped form Ulster loyalist movement

More on this topic

Charlie Lawson’s father helped form Ulster loyalist movement

Ballymurphy inquest witness asks to give evidence from behind screen

NI Alliance leader pays tribute after death of party veteran Seamus Close

Alliance Party leader hails ‘tremendous’ success at Northern Ireland elections

KEYWORDS

BelfastMurderPolicePSNI

More in this Section

Irish Rail to introduce text alert system in order to combat anti-social behaviour

Man charged with dangerous driving in connection with investigation into suspected abduction of 14-year-old

Gardaí advise organisations about need for vetting compliance

Family comes first for construction workers returning to Ireland


Lifestyle

Girls allowed: Making STEM subjects gender free

Do you have a date for the Cork Proms?

Campness is about gender fluidity, and these are the men who brought it at the Met Gala

Camp beauty at the Met Gala involved big hair and holographic make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »