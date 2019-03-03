NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested over fatal stabbing of Belfast community worker

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 10:20 PM

A man has been arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of murdering Belfast community worker Ian Ogle.

The 32-year-old suspect is to be brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Mr Ogle, 45, died after being stabbed 11 times shortly after praying with a pastor near his home on Cluan Place in east Belfast on January 27.

The man was arrested at Manchester Airport(Peter Byrne/PA)

On Sunday evening, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Following excellent partnership working with UK and international partners, the man was detained in Manchester Airport this evening.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and will be conveyed to Northern Ireland to be questioned by Major Investigation Team detectives.

“At this time, I would also reiterate my appeal for witnesses to this horrific murder. Ian Ogle was subjected to a brutal attack.

“His skull was fractured and he was savagely stabbed 11 times in the back before being left to die on the street. His family deserve justice.”

One man has already been charged with Mr Ogle’s murder.

Jonathan Brown, 33, of McArthur Court, Belfast, was remanded in custody last month after appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

His solicitor said he denied planning, preparing and committing the offence.

- Press Association

