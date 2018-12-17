Man arrested over fatal shooting

A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Co Meath a year ago.

Kane McCormack died from three gunshot wounds. His body was discovered in a field at Walterstown, Dunboyne, on the Meath/Kildare border.

A man in his 20s was detained on Monday morning by gardai investigating the murder. Gardai at Walterstown farm (Brian Lawless/PA)

He is being questioned at Ashbourne Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

Mr McCormack parked his silver Peugeot 307 hatchback in the Aldi supermarket car park in Clonee Village at 5pm on Friday December 1 2017.

He then got into a black saloon-type car which left the car park and turned right towards Dunboyne.

Gardai in Finglas later responded to a call that a black Audi saloon car was on fire just off the M50 at Meakstown Cottages.

- Press Association