A man is being questioned in Dublin over the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine.

More than nine kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized when the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car near Newlands Road yesterday evening.

The find has an estimated street value of over €600,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.