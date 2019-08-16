News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill woman

Man arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill woman
By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 03:35 PM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill after a reported sex attack in County Armagh.

The alleged incident happened inside a house on Castleblaney Street in the town of Newtownhamilton on Thursday.

Today, PSNI Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said: "We received the report yesterday afternoon, just after 2pm, that a female had been assaulted by a male in a house in the Castleblaney Street area.

"She subsequently ran from the house and, in a distressed state, was comforted by local people who contacted police.

"A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill."

The man remained in police custody this afternoon.

Ms Crothers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"We would like to thank the local community who came to the aid of the victim," she added.

READ MORE

Government faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services Card

More on this topic

Crimestoppers appeal for information on hit and run in Tallaght in 2017Crimestoppers appeal for information on hit and run in Tallaght in 2017

93-year-old recovering after home raided for third time93-year-old recovering after home raided for third time

Man, 30, arrested in connection with stabbing of 93-year-old in LouthMan, 30, arrested in connection with stabbing of 93-year-old in Louth

We can fight against violence when armed with evidenceWe can fight against violence when armed with evidence

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Government faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services CardGovernment faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services Card

Two Kerry beaches closed to swimmers have now reopenedTwo Kerry beaches closed to swimmers have now reopened

Man with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink drivingMan with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold outRail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out


Lifestyle

A leading researcher challenges the belief that all men have higher sex drives than women. Many feel under pressure to initiate intimacy and would prefer greater equality in bed, she tells Marjorie Brennan.Not tonight: Why men are not always in the mood for sex

The label’s creative director, Palesa Mokubung, is from South Africa.Everything you need to know about Mantsho, the first African brand to collaborate with H&M

The Danish government is yet to officially comment.Trump reportedly ‘wants to buy’ Greenland – 5 reasons it’s a totally amazing tourist destination

Here are the best ways to get young children to eat veg and advises on the correct portion sizes for toddlers.Ask an Expert: How can I ensure my toddler gets enough nutrients if he doesn’t like vegetables?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »