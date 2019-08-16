Man arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill after a reported sex attack in County Armagh.

The alleged incident happened inside a house on Castleblaney Street in the town of Newtownhamilton on Thursday.

Today, PSNI Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said: "We received the report yesterday afternoon, just after 2pm, that a female had been assaulted by a male in a house in the Castleblaney Street area.

"She subsequently ran from the house and, in a distressed state, was comforted by local people who contacted police.

"A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill."

The man remained in police custody this afternoon.

Ms Crothers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"We would like to thank the local community who came to the aid of the victim," she added.