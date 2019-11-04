Man arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving after car 'flew' over two-foot crash barrier

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving after his car became airborne and careered over a crash barrier at a busy motorway interchange in Co Clare.

The single-vehicle incident happened at around 1.30pm at the junction 9 interchange on the M18 near Shannon.

The black car was travelling along the N19 dual-carriageway from the direction of Shannon Airport and towards the motorway when the incident occurred.

As the car approached the interchange the driver failed to make a turn, struck a kerb and his car became airborne.

The vehicle smashed through several road signs as it ‘flew' over a two-foot high crash barrier.

The vehicle then travelled about 30 metres into shrubbery in the middle of the interchange and only narrowly avoided careering down an embankment onto the motorway.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from nearby Shannon station responded to the scene along with Gardaí and ambulance paramedics.

On arrival at the scene, the sole occupant of the vehicle had already exited the car apparently uninjured despite the extensive damaged caused.

No other vehicle was involved and no one was injured.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drunk-driving and taken to Shannon garda station for questioning.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway maintenance crews spent some time clearing debris including damaged road-signs and parts of the car from the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed that a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and that their investigation is ongoing.