Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder

A man has been arrested in south Armagh on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder.

The 32-year-old’s detention followed searches in the Crossmaglen area on Monday.

It was part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic against organised crime, the PSNI said.

Items seized included mobile phones, cash and four vehicles.

A PSNI statement said: “The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including conspiracy to commit murder and drugs offences involving Class A, Class B and Class C drugs.

“He remains in custody at this stage.” The operation has been described as the UK’s biggest law enforcement clampdown against serious and organised crime.