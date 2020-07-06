News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder
By Press Association
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 10:00 PM

A man has been arrested in south Armagh on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder.

The 32-year-old’s detention followed searches in the Crossmaglen area on Monday.

It was part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic against organised crime, the PSNI said.

Items seized included mobile phones, cash and four vehicles.

A PSNI statement said: “The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including conspiracy to commit murder and drugs offences involving Class A, Class B and Class C drugs.

“He remains in custody at this stage.” The operation has been described as the UK’s biggest law enforcement clampdown against serious and organised crime.

READ MORE

Legal challenge over alleged failure to progress data complaints

More on this topic

PSNI made ‘significant’ number of arrests in organised crime sting operationPSNI made ‘significant’ number of arrests in organised crime sting operation

Victim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for informationVictim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for information

Man, 20s, assaulted with sledgehammers during aggravated burglary in AntrimMan, 20s, assaulted with sledgehammers during aggravated burglary in Antrim

Spit guards used by PSNI ‘not an effective means to prevent Covid-19,’ manufacturers saySpit guards used by PSNI ‘not an effective means to prevent Covid-19,’ manufacturers say

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinkingLVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customsSeahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

Top civil servant queried change to political pensions info ruleTop civil servant queried change to political pensions info rule

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork


Lifestyle

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

Q. Sometimes I know that an orgasm just isn't going to happen. Is it really so bad to fake it?Sex File: Is it wrong to fake an orgasm?

Financial advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: You have made your home beautiful in lockdown, now make sure it is properly protected

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »